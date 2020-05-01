If you put YOU CAN SEE IT ALL FROM HERE on google the first thing that will appear is the google maps where you reside as if it were a Big Brother. You are located and you can certainly be said to have lost your anonymity.

I hope YOU CAN SEE IT ALL FROM HERE has a more positive effect because if someone should lose anonymity, that should be RENO BO, whose new album has that phrase as its title. The time has come for him to leave his cave because with this work his time has been fulfilled, he has already gone through a long period of training and his time in the desert is over and the time of the bush has come. Sadler Vaden’s guitar in “Even A Stone” is the pillar that has served to build this new home for pop rock pilgrims who have a brand new refuge based on the designs of the great modern architect Mathew Sweet. Recognizable sounds of the 60’s supported by layers of guitars carried to infinity like wild horses in “Time Again Tomorrow”. Seven Minutes of God Symphony for Young Teens is in the score for his closing track, “You Can See It All From Here,” with final coda of upside-down films honoring the Four British Gods. King Midas tunes bathed in lovely strings at “Old Glories.” Tunes of sweet folk rock like in “Baby Blues” and wonderful sunshine from “Second Last”, one of the great pop songs of the year. Pop with New Wave syndrome on Take Cover

YOU CAN SEE IT ALL FROM HERE will be your light during the day or the moonlight at night and your sad days will come to an end. Reno Bo shows that he is a master of Pop Architecture who does not deserve to continue incognito.

RENO BO – YOU CAN SEE IT ALL FROM HERE

9 Final Note

