With the confirmation of the early end of the French Championship and the title for PSG, it was also defined that Olympique de Marseille and Rennes are the teams that, alongside the Parisians, qualified for the next Champions League. And this Rennes classification for the maximum competition in Europe (which distributes millionaire prizes) can make the team – which will have to pass through the classification round of the Champions and, only then, enter the group stage – retain its greatest revelation: the French naturalized Angolan supporter Eduardo Camavinga, 17 years old.

Camavinga is one of the revelations of the season. He defends Rennes and interests Real Madrid .

The French and Spanish press took for granted the player’s contract with Real Madrid, for 60 million euros (R $ 360 million). But now, with the possibility of having an exceptional collection in the Champions League (match days, quota per match, TV rights and sponsors), President Nicolas Holveck said that the priority now is to maintain the current squad and seek more reinforcements to that the team can play a good role.

– We will keep our team, who showed all their talent in this fantastic season. We will have to be smart in the transfer market to improve the team and train the best possible to pass this qualifying round – he told the French newspaper L’Equipe.

Camavinga was born in Cabinda, a region of Angola that is an exclave (it is outside the Angolan territory between the two Congos). At the age of one he went to France and is Rennes’ home silver. This season he became professional and is one of the main players in the team’s great campaign. He also achieved naturalization and currently defends the French under-21 team.

