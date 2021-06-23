Renfe’s ‘low cost’ high speed already allows you to travel with tickets from 7 euros

The ‘low cost’ AVE is here. The AVLO’s first trip, the new Renfe service, was launched today. A high speed with more competitive prices that will allow you to travel between Madrid and Barcelona from 7 euros each way.

AVLO will travel this route four times a day, for a total of 16,000 seats per day. Each train will have 438 seats and its top speed reaches 330 kilometers / hour, which allows traveling between the two capitals in one approximate time of about 2 hours and 45 minutes.

AVLO already covers the Barcelona-Madrid route

The first AVLO train left the station today from Figueres-Vilafant at 5:35 a.m. to Madrid. Equivalently, a little later, at 6:20 a.m., another train left from Madrid-Puerta de Atocha to Barcelona.

This new high-speed service will have stops in Madrid, Guadalajara, Catalayud, Zaragoza, Lleida, Tarragona, Barcelona, ​​Girona and Figueres.

Initially the first trip was scheduled for April 6, with the intention of launching the liberalization of the railway sector in Spain. However, due to the pandemic, according to Renfe, the first AVLO journey has been delayed until today. This has caused that on May 10, the Ouigo service was released in an equivalent route. A Renfe competitor with tickets starting at 9 euros.

In the case of AVLO, a cabin suitcase is allowed as free luggage, WiFi is available on board and at the moment there is no cafeteria service available.

To find the tickets at 7 euros we must go to the months of October and November.

When looking for the announced 7 euro bills we must go several months in advance. For the moment tickets for the months of July and August start at 19 euros, with prices throughout the day that go up to 35, 39 or 45 euros.

In September it is possible to find tickets from 15 euros at the end of the day or during the first journey. If we want to find 7 euro bills on a regular basis, we will have to go to the months of October and November, where they do appear regularly. However, these prices may change progressively.

