TheAVLO, the ‘low cost’ AVE ofRenfethat it had planned to launch at the beginning of last April and was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, will not be able to resume, at least in the short term, due to the new conditions for travel imposed by the health crisis, as indicated by the Minister of Transport and Mobility,José Luis Ábalos.

“I do not see that we can silver a ‘low cost’ service in the short space of time,” acknowledged the minister. “Right now, with the safety distances that are proposed, it will be difficult “he added.

“For a time, as long as the pandemic is not forgotten,the use of transport will be very different from what we were used to“Ábalos pointed out during his appearance in the Senate.

Renfe suspended last March 15, a day after declaring the state of alarm to combat the health crisis, the start-up of the AVLO, its new ‘low cost’ AVE trainbetween Madrid and Barcelona, ​​which was set for April 6.

At the time it was suspended, the operator had already marketed around a third of the initial offer of seats for the new service. Specific,146,389 places had been dispatched, 28% of the 522,000 that it had initially put up for sale.

This number includes the 16,000 that were sold for 5 euros through the promotional initiative that the operator launched in late January on the occasion of the sale of the service. The operator therefore had to proceed torefund the amount of the ticketswho had already sold for this new service.

The offer that the public operator had designed for the AVLO contemplated that the ticket would cost between 10 and 60 euros depending on the schedule and demand. Supplements are expected to be added to this amount in the event that the traveler requests certain benefits, such as choosing a specific seat or carrying a second suitcase.

Get ahead of the competition

Renfe planned to launch the new ‘low cost’ service in April to anticipate competition from new operators that are expected to enter the AVE network in December this year, when theliberalizationof train transport across the EU.

However, the effective entry of Renfe’s competitors is also currently conditioned by the evolution of the pandemic.SNCF studies if it delays the implementation in Spain of its’ low cost‘initially planned for December, while the other private operator Ilsa (Trenitalia and Air Nostrum firm) has already indicated that it will not start operating until January 2022.

In the case of Renfe, it was going to start operating the AVLO with an offer of three daily frequencies per direction between Madrid and Barcelona, ​​to which in May it would add a fourth.

