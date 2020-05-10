The railway sector Spanish advances to open up to competition. Renfe and the French SNCF and Ilsa, the alliance between Air Nostrum and Trenitalia, will sign this Monday, May 11, the contracts for which from next December 14 will begin to provide passenger transport service by train in competition for three high-speed lines.

This is the signing of the framework agreements with Adif, the documents specifying the capacity or the number of services and frequencies that each of the three companies may carry out in these three corridors, the AVE to Barcelona, ​​the AVE to Valencia and the one that unites Madrid and Seville.

Renfe and the new operators achieved these services last year through a public tender promoted by Adif and will be able to provide them for a period of ten years.

In the case of the Spanish public company, it managed to have a ten-year contract after justifying the market regulator, the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC), which fulfilled the criteria that the Railway Law sets for it, especially that of the investments to be made.

Once the signature materializes this Monday, the three companies will be able to request Adif ‘grooves’ or ‘slot’ in the three AVEs that open up to the competition to exploit these competing services from December.

Specifically, Renfe will carry out 86 daily circulations through the three corridors, while Ilsa will have 16 frequencies when it starts operating, in January 2022, since it has already indicated that it will start the service a year later. On its side, the SNCF will operate five services a day, which, if any, it plans to start from the same day on December 14.

The entry of competition in the AVE has associated a total investment of about 2,550 million euros. Renfe assures that it will invest 1,646 million euros, about 600 in new AVE trains and, the rest, in amortizing what remains of the current ones. On its side, SNCF figures its landing in Spain at around 700 million and Ilsa assures that its business plan involves some 200 million.

Economic recovery lever

The process of opening up to competition for passenger transport by train scheduled for December is thus continuing as planned and despite the crisis.

In this sense, the CNMC has already indicated on different occasions that it is “aware” of the situation generated by the pandemic, especially in the economic and transport fields, and that, therefore, it will allow for it to be taken into account to enable operators modify, in a justified way, the service contracts without penalties.

On your side, Adif, a public company that promotes and manages the railway network, trusts that the entry of new operators on the AVE, and the consequent increase in traffic, “contributes to improving its sustainability and serving as a lever for economic recovery in the current context.”

Likewise, the company chaired by Isabel Pardo de Vera hopes that “success” that augurs for the opening process of the main AVE corridors “will be an impulse to promote the progressive implementation of more services and more operators in other lines, so that the The benefits of liberalization are extended to the maximum number of citizens in Spain »and the train, the most environmentally friendly transport, is promoted.