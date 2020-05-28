Renfe it does not consider to put its hotel-trains back into service in the short term due to the forecast of the slow evolution of the demand in the national market, after the stop that has meant the confinement by the coronavirus COVID-19 and that will cause losses to the railway operator.

As indicated Thursday by Efe company sources, Renfe will recover its train offer giving priority to services that can give you higher occupancy rates. Among those services, there are the Renfe train-hotels, which in the last year accumulated losses of more than 25 million euros.

Renfe offers two national train-hotel routes (Madrid-Coruña-Pontevedra-Ferrol and Barcelona-Coruña-Vigo) and an international one, the Lusitania train-hotel, which connects Madrid and Lisbon, which, incidentally, was the one used by activist Greta Thunberg last month of January to attend the Climate Summit, which was held in Madrid. Previously, in 2013, Renfe abolished the Elipso train-hotel, which linked Madrid and Barcelona with Paris.

Increased services

Renfe will increase services starting this Saturday of commuter trains in Barcelona up to 88% during weekends and holidays, this Thursday reported in a statement.

On the working day, the offer of 94% is maintained in the vicinity of Barcelona and in the rest of the lines, the service currently provided will be maintained. In Rodalies de Catalunya, the last weekends the decrease in demand has exceeded 80%, they have detailed.

critics

Renfe’s decision not to put its ‘hotel train’ back into circulation once rail traffic resumes after the state of alarm is generating controversy throughout the territory and especially in Galicia. This Tuesday, the BNG has presented a proposal of Law in Congress to require the Ministry of Transportation to “immediately” recover the service.

The operator rules out recovering, at least in the short term, these trains, appealing to economic criteria and the impact that the health crisis caused by COVID-19 is having on the transport sector.