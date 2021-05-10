Renfe returns almost 100 million euros to its customers for tickets canceled by the pandemic

Renfe has returned a total of 97.5 million euros since the first state of alarm came into effect in March last year to all customers who have canceled about 2.6 million tickets, as a consequence of the continuous restrictions on mobility to fight the pandemic.

In the first confinement, the operator returned 38.5 million euros and, since last October 3, when the restrictions returned to Madrid and later to the rest of cities, provinces and autonomous communities, another 59 million euros.

Until last Sunday, May 9, when the last state of alarm ended, Renfe kept in force the extraordinary after-sales measures applied to all national trains, with which the return or exchange of the ticket was facilitated, free of charge, to all travelers who did not have their travel adequately justified, or those who did not wish to travel at that time.

Refund of the full amount

This measure was applied to all national travel tickets for AVE, Long Distance, Avant or Conventional Medium Distance services. Travelers could opt for the refund of the full amount of the ticket, without cancellation fees, or for a new ticket for another date without change fees.

Likewise, Renfe successively extended, automatically, the validity and travel periods for all current ‘BonoAVE’, ‘Collaborative Bono’ and ‘Flexible BonoAVE’ passes.

By province of origin, the largest amount of returns corresponds to Madrid, with 36.9 million euros and 891,278 tickets returned, and Barcelona, ​​with 14.7 million and 299,927 tickets. They are followed by Seville (7.8 million euros and 191,098 tickets); Malaga (5.6 million and 102,960 tickets); Valencia (5.2 million and 136,277 tickets); Zaragoza (4.2 million and 122,269 tickets); and Córdoba (3.5 million and 110,069 tickets).

Renfe recalls that the measures that the health authorities have established to travel in Spain during the different phases of the pandemic, and the measures adopted by the company before, during and after boarding the trains, are allowing rail transport “be done complying with the safety and hygiene conditions “.

Through the personalized ticket, implemented on April 20, you can access the basic data of the person making the trip (contact information such as mobile phone and email) and, therefore, provide them to the health authorities who request it from Renfe when a person has traveled by train being positive or has been in contact with another that is.