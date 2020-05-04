Renfe has suffered a cut in your income for passenger traffic on the AVE and Long Distance lines of 17.7% in the first quarter of the year, despite the fact that the stoppage of transport decreed by the Government took place in the second half of March.

The public railway company entered 274.44 million euros for all types of commercial passenger trains between January and March, compared to almost 333.3 million recorded a year earlier, according to official data from the company to which Europa Press has had access.

The fall in income derives from the paralysis that transport registers since March 14 the state of alarm was decreed in the country to combat the coronavirus. A break that could not be compensated with the activity that took place until then.

In this way, Renfe closes the quarter with a 16.9% drop in the number of passengers transported on AVE trains, which stood at 4.1 million, compared to almost five million a year earlier.

The users of the rest of Long Distance trains ended the first three months with a 18.7% drop, up to 2.12 million.

The Cercanías public service transported 99.8 million users between January and March, 19.1% less than the 123.33 million a year earlier.

Revenue from the sale of tickets for these trains fell 18.8% to 158 million, although the operator receives a contribution from the State for providing this public service, which in this period was 333.6 million.

Lower costs

The halt in transport has also led to the decrease of some of Renfe’s expense items. The main one, the fee paid to Adif for the use of the tracks, stations and the rest of the railway infrastructure, decreased by 3.5%, to 297 million.

It also reduces, by 18.1%, the energy expenditure for train traction, while the provision of on-board services falls by 8.4%, to 15.1 million.

In this case, this week Renfe agreed with Ferrovial, the firm to which it is entrusted with this service, to reorient the contract to provide information and help travelers.

Since the state of alarm was decreed, Renfe can only put into circulation a third of its AVE and Long Distance trains, of which it can also only sell 30% of the seats to guarantee the different passenger lines recommended by Health.

However, according to data from the Ministry of Transport, passengers on these trains have plummeted 98% since then.

Renfe ensures that, for the moment, has already canceled and returned the amount of some 800,000 tickets train. These are those that had been purchased in advance to travel since the state of alarm was decreed and until next May 11.

This halt to transport brought the public railway company back to “red numbers.” At the end of the first quarter, the operator presents a pre-tax loss of 57 million of euros. The travelers division lost 50.9 million.