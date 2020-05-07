Renfe will recover from next Monday, May 11, the usual activitycommuter service, which will again provide the100% of the servicein Madrid, Barcelona and the rest of the ten capitals where it operates, according to the company.

The Cercanías service will thus circulate again, as it did before it was restricted due to the drop in the number of travelers that caused the state of alarm decreed to combat the health crisis.

Renfe explained that the recovery of the normal activity of the commuter trainsit will be “gradual” and “adapted” to the demand of each citywhere it is provided. In any case, it ensures that anumber of “sufficient” frequenciesto facilitate the safety distance between travelers and to avoid crowds.

In this sense, Renfe indicated thatfrequencies will be increased especially during peak hoursto guarantee the mobility of travelers.

The Renfe commuter service will be like thisthe first railroad to recover normal activity, after, after the declaration of the state of alarm, the railway operator has been adapting it to the mobility needs of the different scenarios decreed by the Government to comply with security measures between travelers and offer a basic transport service to those they have to travel for reasons that cannot be postponed or for professional reasons, to their workplaces.

Since the state of alarm was declaredthe number of users of the commuter service have registered collapses of between 80% and 90%Compared to the same days last year, given the mobility restrictions decreed and the stoppage of activity.

In parallel to the recovery of the usual commuter service, Renfe will launch thecommunication campaign ‘Being closer and closer depends on you’to remind travelers of safety and prevention measures.

Mask

So, you will remember thatTravel must be limited to “strictly necessary”and that “preferably” they are carried out “on foot, by bicycle or in any other mode of individual transport”, such as by car. Similarly, he points out thatpeople diagnosed with coronavirus cannot take public transportor that they live with someone who presents the symptoms, and that it is necessary to “avoid it” if one belongs to a group of risk.

For those who have to use the commuter train, the campaign affects themain rules set for the use of public transport, such as the obligation to wear a mask and respect these safety distances.

In this case, expressly remembermaintain this separation at the entrances and exits of stations, when going through the ticket validator, as well as on the platforms, the escalators and when getting on and off the trains.

Avoid talking to other passengers

Also, among the recommendations is that ofavoid talking to other travelers as much as possible, talk on the phone or consume food or drinks.

Similarly, it is urged to seeknot to travel in the ‘rush hours’, to pay by card and not by cashbuying tickets, paying attention to the signs posted at stations and on trains, as well as the messages on the public address system, and planning the trip and staying as short as possible in the stations.

Furthermore, it underlines the need forwash hands thoroughly with soap and water or a hydroalcoholic gelwhen leaving and coming home.

.