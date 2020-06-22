Renfe has started its facelift. A year and a half after the announcement of the transformation of the website, the company has released the first changes. The first bet has been a cleaner design, with which the user experience is better intended.

The main change is the information structure And, now, the configuration of the trip is the indisputable protagonist of the web page, located at the top of the page. Renfe has assured in a statement that this transformation improves seaworthiness and the use of the page with respect to the previous version. In addition, it allows passengers to make “a more intuitive, simple and quick information consultation”.

In addition, the project commissioned to the Everis company promises a personalization of the information and services based on the habits and preferences of each user.

These innovations are only the first phase of a series of changes that, the company assured, will arrive this fall and that it will improve the sale of online tickets. The strategy, which has a budget of 700,000 euros, has become one of the big bets since Renfe channeled 60% of its purchases from its website. However, at least until now, its operation has been criticized many times on social networks for its repeated failures.

In parallel, the company announced that it is developing a mobility application so that users can buy from train tickets and other types of transport, although for the moment they have not given more details about the platform.

Renfe enters the ‘new normal’

The page launch has come a day after end of alarm state due to the coronavirus crisis. Since yesterday, mobility has recovered throughout the country and, with this, it is expected that many Spaniards begin to move around the different communities.

Renfe’s digital strategy is one of the branches of the company’s strategy that also includes the low-cost AVE, AVLO, which was to be released in April this year but has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, Renfe’s digital transformation, which will conclude in October, will take place just before it is liberalize passenger transport by train, next December. From then on, new operators will be able to enter the market, which can radically change the importance of Renfe in the sector.