renewed design and a new special color

Although in the 6 generations of Apple Watch the company has not changed the design especially, this may change this fall with the Apple Watch Series 7 launch.

While the current Series 6 differs somewhat from the original model released in 2015, it essentially maintains most of the design guidelines, the turning point of which was the screen magnification of Series 4.

However, a new rumor suggests that this year we would see a deeper change in design. It would not be something radical to change the total conception of the Apple Watch, rather something similar to the change between the iPhone 11 to 12, with flatter and straighter edges.

This would allow Apple to offer a renewed design for the Watch, but would allow to maintain the identity of the design of the watch and continue to make all accessories compatible, like the straps.

Apple Watch with flat edges and in green color like the AirPods Max

According to Prosser and Sam Kohl, and heeding other rumors of the past, such as those of Min-chi Kuo, the Apple Watch Series 7 will have a flat-edge design similar to the iPhone 12, iPad Pro and iPad Air:

Last year, Kuo explained that the Series 6 was going to be the same as the Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Series 5, with the “main selling point” being the addition of blood oxygen detection. And he was right.

However, looking to 2021, the analyst says he expects “a significant change in design in the second half of 2021.”

As we say, it is not a radical change, but a conceptual one with respect to the current structure of rounded edges of the Watch Series 4,5 and 6. Kohl and Prosser describe that the change will be “more subtle” than what we have seen in other products, as in the new iPad Air, for example. Although that yes, it would be conceptually similar, to fit with Apple’s new design line.

In addition, the new design of Apple Watch Series 7 would be accompanied by a new green color option for the first time, similar to the green that Apple uses in the AirPods Max.

Read this too …