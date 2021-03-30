renewal of the Pro range

Although the star launch of the mega presentation of Xiaomi today has been its first folding, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold, the Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro range has also had its deserved space, with the renewal of its most pro laptops (as its name suggests) . Cwith two sizes (14 and 15 inches) and various processor and graphics adapter configurations (both the RAM and its storage capacity are fixed in all models).

We first review the matching points of both sizes, to later repair the differences in the variants of the Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro. Of course, I anticipate that if their configurations are familiar to you, and you would even swear you had seen something similar from Xiaomi before, the truth is that you are not wrong, because in many aspects it almost seems that we are talking about a clone of the Redmi Pro 15, also from Xiaomi and presented just two weeks ago.

Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro 14 and 15 inches mount Intel Tiger Lake processors, being possible to choose between a Core i5-11300H and a Core i7-11370H. Accompanying it we will find 16 gigabytes of DDR4 RAM and a 512 gigabyte SSD storage unit. In the graphics section, the 14-inch model has an Intel Iris X that, if we wish, we can complement with an MX450, while in the 15-inch version the NVIDIA graphics adapter is always included.

In the 14-inch Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro we find a screen LCD with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 points and a refresh rate of 120 hertz, In the 15 model the difference is not only one inch, because we are talking about a panel 15.6-inch OLED with a resolution of 3,456 x 2,160 dots, with a brightness of 600 nits and, something not too common but very commendable, Corning Gorilla Glass screen.

If we talk about autonomy, the 14-inch Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro has a battery of 56 Whr (watts / hour), a measurement that is incremented up to 66 Whr on the 15-inch Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro. Both models have 100 watt fast charge function, which given the capacity of the batteries raises quite agile recharges. In terms of connectivity, both configurations have WiFi 6 (AX) and include USB-C / Thunderbolt 4 ports.

One aspect in which the 15-inch model particularly stands out is that has achieved Intel EVO certification, which indicates that with a full charge the device is capable of offering a minimum of nine hours of autonomy in real use conditions, having WiFi6 and Thunderbolt 4 and entrusting all the heat management of the device on passive cooling elements or, as a lot, a fan with a size that does not exceed 15 millimeters.

Currently announced for its national market, these are the Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro models:

My Laptop Pro 14: i5 / 16GB / 512GB for 5,299 yuan, about 690 euros. My Laptop Pro 14: i5 / 16GB / 512GB / MX450 for 5,999 yuan, about 780 euros. My Laptop Pro 14: i7 / 16GB / 512GB / MX450 for 6,999 yuan, about 910 euros. My Laptop Pro 15: i5 / 16GB / 512GB for 6,499 yuan, about 845 euros. My Laptop Pro 15: i5 / 16GB / 512GB / MX450 for 6,999 yuan, about 910 euros. My Laptop Pro 15: i7 / 16GB / 512GB / MX450 for 7,999 yuan, about 1,040 euros.

