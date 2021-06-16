renewal for the most performance SUV coupe

The arrival of BMW X4 M 2022 It was the logical move after seeing how the model from which it started was renewed. The new BMW X4 introduced some modifications at the aesthetic level and in its equipment to remain one of the benchmark SUV coupe in its segment. The top-of-the-range version It does the same and also introduces some improvements that translate into an increase in its benefits, which were already outstanding.

The BMW X4 M maintains that 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine, double turbocharged, with some interesting modifications. For starters, you get the forged crankshaft from the M3 and M4, which detracts from the overall weight. It also changes the cooling system and injection, in addition to having the M sports exhaust as standard in the Competition. What remains is the automatic transmission M Steptronic 8-speed with Drivelogic and M xDrive all-wheel drive as the only options on this specimen.

The BMW X4 M Competition, more powerful version, maintains the 510 hp and raises up to 650 Nm its torque. That slight increase of 50 Nm compared to its predecessor and the new tuning make the performance rise to a terrain reserved for a few. It is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds (three tenths less) and its maximum speed is limited to 250 km / h, although with the M Driver’s Package it is capable of reaching 285 km / h. As curious data, its consumption is 10.8 l / 100km and its CO2 emissions between 238 and 247 g / km.

The BMW X4 M has the typical behavior of the models with the signature «Motorsport» thanks to the adaptive M suspension as standard, which is capable of varying the stiffness of the shock absorbers depending on the needs and driving modes. The steering feel also changes when you mount the electromechanical M Servotronic. The DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) will control that everything is rolling. Luckily, it also has a specific braking system to get this beast to a stop.

At an aesthetic level, the BMW X4 M introduces the same changes as the other versions. The front has a new kidney grille, which are larger and are integrated into the same frame. In the M models they go in a gloss black finish, to match other exterior elements. Do not go unnoticed 21 inch wheels standard, which can be optionally forged to subtract 2 kg per rim from the set. The brake calipers are recognizable by bearing the M logo and being painted blue (optionally black or red).

The bumpers have been generously modified and they get the SUV coupe be even more aggressive. The headlights feature a narrower design and feature Matrix LED technology as standard or the BMW Laser Light as an option. The same thing happens with the taillights, which are LED and have a three-dimensional design. Although in the rear the most striking will be the prominent rear diffuser that houses the four circular exhaust outlets.

Inside it maintains the latest technology, as is the case with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with Connected Drive as standard. It also has full connectivity, with the benefits of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and with a long list of driving aids thanks to the Driving Assistant Professional (optional). The racing touch is put by the sports seats M with illuminated logo, M steering wheel, Merino leather upholstery in four color combinations or Rhombicle dark aluminum inserts.

Photo gallery:

Photos