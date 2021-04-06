Renewables fall on the stock market due to the investigation in the US for alleged “dumping”

Madrid, Apr 6 (EFE) .- Renewable companies such as Solaria, Acciona or REC fall on the Spanish Stock Exchange this Tuesday after it was learned that the US has opened an investigation for alleged “dumping”, or sale below cost price , of several producers and exporters of Spanish wind components in that country.

Specifically, on March 30, the International Trade Administration, a body attached to the US Department of Commerce, announced its preliminary affirmative determination in the investigation of “anti-dumping” duties on public utility scale wind towers in Spain.

According to the information published on the website of the US International Trade Administration, the preliminary analysis determines that Vestas, Acciona, Siemens Gamesa, Haizea, Kuzar, Proyectos Integrales y Logísticos, Windar, and other producers sell with a margin of “dumping” of 73%.

After hearing this news, shortly after 10 am, Acciona left 4% on the stock market, although the renewable company Solaria led the losses on the IBEX 35, which gave up 5.67%.

REC also falls 2.63%; the energy producing company Grenergy, 2.56%, and the Biscayan multinational specialized in photovoltaic solar energy, Solarpack, 2.13%.

Siemens Gamesa fell to a lesser extent, 0.87%, and Naturgy, 0.19%.

