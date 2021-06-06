renewables already produce 50.7% of energy in Spain

06/06/2021 at 8:33 AM CEST

Renewables advance unstoppable. Spain reached an important milestone last month: for the first time, more than half of the energy produced has been of renewable origin. Wind power continues to be the most important source of all those that generate energy in the country, even above nuclear.

The data offered by Red Eléctrica Española in a statement leaves no doubt about the progressive and accelerated decarbonisation that this sector is experiencing in our country.

More than half of the energy produced last May came from renewable energies. This is a historic achievement that occurs in the midst of the expansion of green technology, which is constantly and increasingly succeeding in displacing fossil fuels.

The data disclosed by the Spanish network operator Red Eléctrica de España (REE) show that all renewables, including wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal and hydro, produced 50.7% of Spain’s electricity in May.

This means that more than half of the energy produced in May was renewable. However, the figure reaches 73.3% of the total if we add those technologies that do not emit CO2 directly, such as nuclear.

The increase in the participation of renewable energies in Spain’s energy mix has grown by 10% compared to last year, a special year due to the circumstances of the pandemic, but that is that even these have grown by 4.5% compared to last April of this year.

Wind power surpasses nuclear and photovoltaic soars

By technology, wind power was the largest contributor of all generation sources in our country last month, delivering a total of 4,794 GWh, 20.9% more than the same period last year, and achieving a share of 23.4%, followed by nuclear, with 21.4%, while gas through combined cycles is the only fossil source that resists the push with 10.9%.

In spite of everything, these are figures that in a few years will remain small thanks to the start of the expansion of offshore wind installations, such as the one recently announced by Iberdrola and which will mean the installation of a wind farm on the coast of Galicia. of 1,000 MW and 1,000 million investment, in an initiative that hopes to reach 3,000 MW including projects in other parts of the country.

The unstoppable growth of photovoltaics, which after a few years with figures that barely reached 1% or 2%, has been growing at an accelerated rate and in May has already closed with a share of 11.4%.

This increase occurs despite the difficulties of electricity companies when it comes to registering surplus compensation systems for residential facilities that leave thousands and thousands of underused roofs.

Despite this, solar photovoltaic generated 2,331 GWh in May, 42.4% more than in May 2020. Something that represents the largest amount of electricity generated in a month by this technology since there are national records (2007).

According to provisional data available until May 29, the maximum daily solar photovoltaic generation (89 GWh) and the highest share of this technology was registered, which reached 14.7% of the total for the day.

These good news is finished off by the unstoppable fall of coal. This polluting source of energy has barely occupied 1.6% of production, and its annual quota falls to 1.5% between January and May, that is, figures that are increasingly irrelevant and that anticipate its soon disappearance from the energy map.

The inexorable death of coal in Spanish power plants serves, incidentally, to banish the myth that charging electric cars also pollutes, since, as we see, coal plants are about to be a memory for history.

REE statement: https://www.ree.es/es/sala-de-prensa/actualidad/nota-de-prensa/2021/06/demanda-energia-electrica-de-espana-aumenta-11-por- cent-in-may

