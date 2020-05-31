This, despite President Donald Trump reducing environmental regulations and installing a former coal lobbyist to lead the EPA

For the first time in 143 years, the consumption of renewable energy in United States last year exceeded that of coal, reported the Energy Information Administration (AIE).

The government agency explained that the figures reflected a continued decline in the amount of coal used to generate electricity in the last decade and the growth of renewable energy, “especially wind and solar.”

In 2019, he said, coal consumption fell for the sixth consecutive year and 15 percent from the previous year, to 11.3 quadrillion British thermal units (Btu), the weakest level since 1964.

In counterpart, he added, the consumption of renewable energy increased for the fourth consecutive year and 1 percent compared to the previous year, to a record 11.5 quadrillion Btu.

This, despite the fact that President Donald Trump reduced environmental regulations and installed a former coal lobbyist to lead the EPA.

According to the IEA, the generation of electricity from coal has fallen significantly in the last decade and in 2019 was at its lowest level in 42 years, a trend that analysts expect to continue as there are cheaper sources such as natural gas , the Wind and sun.

Coal has been fundamental to the energy network of United States since 1980, but in 2016 it was replaced by natural gas and currently 90 percent of its consumption is produced in the electrical energy sector, and the rest practically corresponds to the industrial one.

At the same time, since 2015, the use of wind and sun have had an impact, almost entirely, on the growth of renewable energy in the electrical energy sector and last year the generation of electricity from the wind surpassed for the first time to water, becoming the most popular form of power generation.

Although the statistics of EIA They only measure consumption and not energy generation, in which coal still surpasses renewable energy, in April 2019 the United States generated more electricity from renewable energy than coal, a trend that is expected to continue in 2020.

Renewable energy is consumed in all sectors in the country and more than half (56 percent) of what is commercially distributed is used in the electrical energy sector, but some types are also consumed in the industrial sector (22 percent), transportation (12 percent), residential (7 percent) and commercial (2 percent).

With information from Notimex