At least 44 projects with more than USD 6.4 billion in direct investment are jeopardized by the new agreement of the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace) from Mexico that limits electricity generation in renewable plants, clean energy producers denounced this Thursday.

The new Cenace rules, approved on April 29 with the argument of facing the crisis of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, would contemplate monthly emissions of more than 714,000 tons of carbon dioxide “that cannot be avoided” and put 29,517 jobs at risk, the report said.

“It has direct repercussions on a large number of projects in the sector, which are ready to go into operation and are under construction”, pointed out the joint report of the Mexican Association of Solar Energy (Asolmex) and the Mexican Association of Wind Energy (Amdee).

The organizations referred to the “Agreement to guarantee the Efficiency, Quality, Reliability, Continuity and Security of the National Electric System, on the occasion of the recognition of the epidemic of disease due to the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19)”.

The Mexican Government intends to guarantee electricity supply during the coronavirus emergency, which has so far caused 27,634 confirmed infections and 2,704 deaths. (Photo: REUTERS / Edgard Garrido)

With this resolution, the Mexican Government aims to guarantee the electrical supply during the coronavirus emergency, which has so far caused 27,634 confirmed infections and 2,704 deaths.

Their claim joins that of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin) and the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), which This Tuesday they denounced that the rules limit competition in the electricity market.

Noting that the investment in energy in Mexico has been more than USD 20,000 million, Entrepreneurs announced that they will legally challenge the new rules.

However, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, defended the agreement on Wednesday, arguing that the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), the state electricity company, deserves a “fair treatment”.

With the new rules, they added, there are 16 other projects under construction that “could not interconnect.” (Photo: CFE)

“In the neoliberal period they gave them the market or part of the market for electrical energy. They tricked us that we would be without electricity if the market was not opened to individuals “, he stated at his morning press conference.

Asolmex and Admee detailed that 28 photovoltaic and wind solar plants were ready to enter into commercial operation.

With the new rules, they added, there are 16 other projects under construction that “They couldn’t interconnect.”

Together, they said, these works represent 50% of the new electrical capacity that would come into operation in 2020.

In total, they regretted, there would be damages in 18 of the 32 states of the country, with Sonora, Aguascalientes and Coahuila, in the north central region of Mexico, as the entities with the most projects.

