15 minutes. Consumption of renewable energy in the United States in 2019 exceeded that of coal for the first time in 134 years, as reported on Thursday by the Energy Information Administration (IEA).

The figures “reflect the continued decline in the amount of coal used to generate electricity in the past decade and the growth of renewable energy, especially wind and solar,” the US government agency said in a statement.

In 2019, coal consumption fell for the sixth consecutive year and 15% over the previous year, to 11.3 quadrillion British thermal units (Btu), while consumption of renewable energy increased for the fourth consecutive year and 1 % compared to the previous year, up to a record 11.5 quadrillion Btu.

Before 2019, the year in which more renewable energy was consumed than from coal was 1885, when firewood was the main source of energy in the US and the only “commercial large-scale renewable” until the first hydroelectric plants were established in the 1880s.

Downward trend

According to the IEA, the generation of electricity from coal has fallen significantly in the last decade and in 2019 it was at its lowest level in 42 years, a trend that analysts expect to continue as there are more sources cheap like natural gas, wind and sun.

In the past, coal was used routinely in different sectors, from transportation to commercial or residential, but 90% of its consumption in the US today is produced in the electrical energy sector, and the rest practically corresponds to the industrial.

Since 2015, the agency indicates, the growth of renewable energy in the US is almost entirely attributable to the use of wind and sun in the electric power sector, and last year the generation of electricity from the wind exceeded by first time to the water.

Renewable energy is consumed in all sectors in the country and more than half (56%) of which is commercially distributed is used in the electrical energy sector, but some types are also consumed in the industrial sector (22% ), transport (12%), residential (7%) and commercial (2%).