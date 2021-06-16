Renewable companies rise strongly in the stock market driven by Solarpack

Madrid, Jun 16 (.) .- Renewable energy companies rose strongly in the trading session this Wednesday encouraged by the takeover launched by the Swedish infrastructure fund EQT on 100% of Solarpack.

Shortly before 1:00 p.m., the shares of the company specializing in foltovoltaic solar energy Solarpack shot up 43.05%, becoming the most bullish in the entire Spanish market, reaching 26.15 euros per share.

In this way, the share is adjusted to the price offered in the tender, of 26.5 euros, which represents a 43% premium over Solarpack’s price at yesterday’s close.

Encouraged by the rise in Solarpack, the rest of the renewables companies also posted strong gains.

Grenergy is the second highest rising stock of the entire national stock market with an increase of 11%, while Solaria adds 5.91% and becomes the most bullish company on the IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective.

Soltec also reaches a revaluation of 5.86%; Ecoener, 5.73%, and Audax, 3.04%.

For its part, Acciona shares rose 2.06%, and Siemens Gamesa, 2.04%.

With these increases, renewable companies gain momentum in the Spanish Stock Market and recover part of what was lost in the year, since some of them lead the falls of the entire national market.

Specifically, Soltec is the lowest value in 2021, 47%, while Solaria leaves 30%; Siemens Gamesa, almost 20%; and Grenergy, just over 14%.

Solarpack also accumulates annual losses of 9.20%.

After the takeover was known, Bankinter analysts assured that the news was positive, and recalled that the negotiation with Iberdrola failed months ago, which also launched an offer on Solarpack, whose shares were trading at all-time highs at that time, at 35 euros .

“In our opinion, the EQT offer is attractive although it is 13% below the market consensus target price of 30 euros per share,” Bankinter concluded.

