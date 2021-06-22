renew your television for these Smart TVs with temporary discount

Image and sound quality, wide connectivity, Android TV … These televisions have everything to win a place in your living room, and above all with incredible discounts.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is leaving us some of the best deals of the year, also on the most advanced televisions on the market. If you need to renew your television for a more modern one, in this article we will talk about some of The best Smart TVs you can buy now on Amazon with temporary discount.

Whatever the size of your living room, in this selection you will find a perfect TV, as we have chosen models of different sizes. Of course, we remember that to access these great discounts on Amazon Prime Day you must be a Prime user, so don’t delay in subscribing and enjoying that first month free. To access these and more offers, you can also subscribe to our Chollos de Explica.co channel on Telegram.

This Samsung TV is a great choice for your living room, with 4K resolution and a size of 55 inches. It supports HDR10 + content and displays vivid colors thanks to Crystal Display technology. Your design also plays in favor of your purchase, with some very narrow edges for a more immersive experience.

It also offers you a high quality sound, because thanks to Artificial Intelligence it is capable of adapt the sound depending on the scene what you are watching. Arrives with Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant integrated, so you can control it with your voice. This 55-inch Samsung UHD TV is priced at 699 euros, although now you can buy it for 469 euros during the days of Prime Day.

It has just hit the market, and it is already one of the best TVs in value for money. We talk about the Xiaomi Mi TV P1 of 50 inches, with Ultra HD resolution and design with reduced edges. The great asset of this model is that arrives with Android TV 10, an operating system that allows the user to download thousands of applications from the Google Play Store.

Supports Google Assistant, with which you can talk through the remote control thanks to the two integrated microphones. Regarding wireless connectivity, it has WiFi and Bluetooth, while in the back we can find 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports, AV input and Ethernet port, among others. The price of the 50-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1 is 599 euros, but it goes down to 489 euros during Prime Day.

55-inch is also this 2020 Hisense ULED TV, with 4K resolution and Quantum Dot technology for a more faithful reproduction of colors. Supports content Dolby Vision and HDR10 +, so you can enjoy the best image quality. Also of the best sound quality, as it supports content Dolby Atmos.

The operating system of this model is Vidaa U 4.0, so you can also enjoy your favorite Netflix and Prime Video movies and series, YouTube videos and, in general, material from other applications. The Hisense ULED 2020 55U71QF TV is priced at 749.99 euros, but if you’re in a hurry, you can buy it on Amazon for 549.99 euros.

Among the televisions with temporary discounts during Amazon Prime Day we can also find some from LG, like this one from 43 inches. Have 4K UHD resolution and it is compatible with HDR10 content. You will be able to watch the movies as if you were in the cinema -or almost-, because it has a quad-core processor that is responsible for processing the image to offer it with the best quality and virtual surround sound for more immersive audio.

Thanks to the operating system SmartTV webOS 6.0 Premium you can access the content of your favorite applications. As if this were not enough, you can also control the TV with your voice with Alexa and Google Assistant. The 43-inch LG 43UP8000 TV is priced at 549 euros, but it can be yours for just 419.99 euros on Amazon.

The largest TV in this article is this Philips Ambilight 58PUS8505 / 12 from 58 inches, with 4K UHD resolution. It stands out especially for the Ambilight technology, which offers a more immersive experience thanks to the LED lights that the device has on the back. The best sound is also assured with Dolby Audio.

This TV also has Android TV, so you can access the Google Play Store to install your favorite apps (Prime Video, HBO, Spotify, etc.). Undoubtedly, one of the best models on offer during Amazon Prime Day, which lowers its price to 649 euros.

