Renew your laptop at the best price: Huawei MateBook D14 is on sale for € 699 | Technology

Time to retire your old laptop? If the answer is yes, now you have the opportunity to buy the Huawei MateBook D14 for only 699 euros thanks to this discount code.

Fortunately, today you don’t have to pay a lot of money to have a new laptop with good features. And if you are also attentive to the offers, you can save a lot when buying a new equipment.

If your old computer does not give more of itself and you would like to renew your laptop, now you have the possibility get the Huawei MateBook D14 at a very low price. It is on sale and you can buy it for only 699 euros.

The usual price of this equipment is 899 euros, but Huawei has lowered it 150 euros. Also, if you enter the code “AMBD14I550” (without quotes) before making the payment, you have an additional 50 euros discount. Thanks to this, the final price is 699 euros. In addition, the brand gives you a free Bluetooth Swift mouse in black valued at 19.99 euros.

Slim and ultra-light notebook with a thickness of 15.9 mm and a weight of 1.38 kg. It has a 14-inch Hull HD screen, 10th generation Intel Core processor, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD.

For less than 700 euros the MateBook D14 is a highly recommended laptop. It is a device with an attractive design with a very light weight of only 1.38 kg, making it ideal for transporting comfortably. It has a 14-inch FullView display with ultra-slim bezels and it has an opening angle of 180º so that you can use it with total versatility.

The model that is on offer is the one that equips a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and, unlike other laptops in this price range, the MateBook D14 stands out for having a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics, perfect for editing and other tasks. The processor and GPU are accompanied by 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and 512 GB of storage on an SSD.

The computer includes Windows 10, a detail to keep in mind since many cheap laptops come without the operating system. Therefore, you will not have to spend extra money to buy it separately.

Once you place the order, Huawei will send it to you completely free of charge to the address you indicate. In addition, you will receive it within two or three working days.

