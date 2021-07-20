Renee Zellweger she’s been hanging out with her new boyfriend Ant Anstead.

Yep, the actress is dating Ant Anstead the ex of Christina Haack, star of Flip or Flop (Rescuing Properties) and Wheeler Dealers. That divorce was a total drama.

In June 2021, rumors surfaced that Renee Zellweger was dating Anstead after the two were photographed together on the balcony of the “Judy” actress’s home.

During the July 4 celebration, which they obviously spent together, the two were photographed kissing while riding their bikes. All these demonstrations of love continued during July, the lovebirds were again caught kissing in the parking lot of a hardware store in Laguna Beach, California.

The funny thing about it is that neither of them has spoken publicly about their romance, well … as if it were necessary.

Curiously, Us has a whole story with the couple’s timeline … of course. It says that Zellweger and Anstead worked together while Ant was filming an episode of his Discovery + series, Celebrity IOU Joyride, in June 2021. But in late June, multiple outlets reported that the Oscar winner and the reality TV star were officially dating. He later reflected on his crazy life and new jobs, on his Instagram. And after there all the times they saw them kissing and such, so that there is no doubt that they are together.

So, Renee Zellweger and her new boyfriend Ant Anstead. All that romance looks so natural and spontaneous …

The frog and the ant … omg, lol! Sorry, it’s my silly hour.

