The interviewer and host of WWE Backstage Renee Young has tested positive for the Coronavirus test (Covid-19), she herself reported on Twitter that she was in good condition and at home, recalling the importance of the care necessary to prevent infection

Man. What a few days. My show gets canceled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ – Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

Young had been part of last week’s WWE recordings, participating in the AJ Styles Intercontinental Title Celebration segment that aired on SmackDown last Friday.

The news comes when it was reported this afternoon that several people within WWE, including wrestlers in the ring, have tested positive for COVID-19. WWE released a statement today confirming that the company “will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production team, and employees prior to television productions in the near future.”

You have to remember Jon Moxley Young’s partner, he did not show up for AEW Dinamite because he announced that he had contact with a Covid-19 positive, before Young announced it. President Tony Khan spoke to the media and said it was better that Jon Moxley was at home following the doctor’s recommendations and that was why he was not present for tonight’s show.

Recently @JonMoxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19. Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site. Cage will be in action tonight on #AEWDynamite ahead of their title fight pic.twitter.com/TWbskkzU2Z – Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020

We wish Renee Young a speedy and healthy recovery.

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish. Remember that WWE Extreme Rules It will be the next WWE PPV and here in Wrestling planet we will do full coverage.