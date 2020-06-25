Renee Young confirms that she tested positive for the new Covid-19 viruos | Fight News

The WWE has a terrible Covid-19 outbreak right now, and recently one of its main panelists has confirmed that it is infected with the disease. Previously it was revealed that the company has more than 20 positive cases of the disease and it is expected that in the next few hours more names will come to light.

Renee Young confirms that she has covid-19

WWE Backstage commentator and panelist Renee Young has confirmed through her social media that she has Covid-19. He shared this in a recent tweet, which has only a few minutes to go. Here the tweet and the Spanish translation:

Man what hardest days. my show has been canceled and i got covid. use your mask and wash your hands. keep everyone safe.

Man. What a few days. My show gets canceled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ – Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

This comes in conjunction with the news of a couple of hours ago where Tony Khan confirmed that he canceled Jon Moxley’s participation in AEW Dynamite, as he had indirect contact with a patient infected with Covid-19.

Now this explains that Renee is the one with the disease, which greatly increases the odds that the AEW champion has the disease.

At the moment there are no more details but we will keep informed when new details are revealed.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.