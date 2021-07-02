Renee Montoya rumored for Batwoman season 3

Renee Montoya, a character from the DC universe that we have seen in animation format (where it actually debuted), in comics and that has also had its adaptation in live action format in the series “Gotham” or in the movie “Birds of Prey”, could have another future version. The Illuminerdi media launches the rumor that this well-known Gotham police character will appear in the third season of the series “Batwoman”.

Specifically, the media affirms that the casting series is right now looking for interpreters for three characters who will act as regulars in the third season.

Two characters related to Ryan Wilder?

The first of these characters is called Jada jet. She describes herself as a black woman in her 40s to 50s. Jada Jet is the CEO of Jet Industries, a passionate, hard-working and powerful woman who has worked her way to the top. Jada is exceptionally protective of her reckless and sometimes threatening son, Marquis. Jada has a deep past that forced her to give up her first child and although she has a good heart, she will do anything to protect her family.

The second character, unsurprisingly, is Marquis Jet, son of Jada, a black man in his 20s. Described as “a sexy playboy” Marquis has grown up in a lavish lifestyle, too charming for his own good. Marquis wields his power with the attitude of a scoundrel. As a child, Marquis had a run-in with one of Batman’s most dangerous villains and his personality changed forever, causing him to delight in the suffering and terror of others, something only his mother can control. Marqués hides his malice behind humor, but he is someone who should not be crossed. Reckless, volatile and prone to lash out when provoked.

In view of the end of the second season of the series, It would be logical to think that Jada Jet will be the biological mother of Ryan Wilder, adding a “possible volatile brother”, thus delving into the protagonist’s family drama. In the series it has been said that Ryan grew up in foster homes before being adopted by Cora Lewis. Ryan served 18 months in prison for a crime he did not commit, and upon his release, he was left homeless and unable to find a job until he became Batwoman.

Renee Montoya would be in Batwoman

The third character in question would be, as we advanced, Renee Montoya. They would be looking for a Latin or Afro-Latin actress in her 30s to play Renee Montoya. Described as a former GCPD officer who left the department due to the GCPD’s treatment of the marginalized citizens of Gotham. Montoya has been relegated to a inkblower, now in charge of the “freak division” in the mayor’s office. Virtuous and practical, Renee has a personal and enigmatic mission to clean Gotham’s streets properly, by any means. Renee Montoya is LGBTQ + and “artists who identify as LGBTQ + are encouraged to perform.”

Renee Montoya was first created for “Batman: The Animated Series,” but she has become a well-loved character in comics and has appeared in multiple video games, movies, and television series. In the comics it is revealed that Renee Montoya is a lesbian and that she had a relationship with Kate Kane, both before and after she became Batwoman, so maybe they put a similar spin on it in the TV series.

Do not forget that in the comics it has become The Question after the death of the original Question, Vic Sage. Perhaps in her future we will see her assume this identity in order to save Gotham.

The second season of “Batwoman” ended on June 27 with Ryan already fully assuming the identity of Batwoman; with Kate Kane leaving Gotham to search for her cousin Bruce Wayne; Alice locked in Arkham; and the revelation that Ryan’s biological mother, believed to have died in childbirth, is in fact alive.

Via information | The Illuminerdi