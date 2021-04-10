Renée Elise Goldsberry, new signing in ‘She-Hulk’

The series will be an action comedyTatiana Maslany It will be Jennifer Walters, the protagonist who will become the Hulka.

The actress Renée Elise Goldsberry she’s set to co-star alongside the main star Tatiana Maslany Y Ginger gonzaga in the upcoming Disney + and Marvel series, ‘She-Hulk’. According to the report, Goldsberry would play a character named Amelia, although no last names have yet been confirmed. Avengers star Mark Ruffalo will also reprise his role as the Hulk, with Tim roth repeating his character from ‘The Incredible Hulk’ of 2008.

Representatives for Marvel and Disney have not commented on the matter. Goldsberry is on a roll. She is currently known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the musical ‘Hamilton’, for which she took home a Tony Award and a Grammy Award among many others. Other appearances include ‘Altered Carbon’, on Netflix, ‘A Moment in Time. Waves’, or ‘THE house with the clock on the wall’.

‘She-Hulk’ will be a comedy that centers on the Hulk’s cousin Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who receives a blood transfusion from her famous cousin and ultimately inherits the same powers. The only difference between the two is that Walters can retain most of his intelligence, emotional control, and personality once he has assumed the full Hulk form, unlike Bruce Banner’s Hulk, who cannot control his rage. The series is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, while Jessica gao is the main screenwriter.

Although not much information has been released about the series, other than it being a legal half-hour comedy, fans can surely expect this series to follow WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in terms of twists, action, and excitement. With Goldsberry joining the cast, the anticipation continues to build.

The series will arrive on the Disney + platform after ‘Falcon & Winter Soldier ‘, ‘Hawkeye ‘, Y ‘Loki‘.

