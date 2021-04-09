Renée Elise Goldsberry joins She-Hulk to play Amelia

The Serie “She-Hulk” He has already found an actress to play a villain. The Deadline medium announces that the actress Renée Elise Goldsberry she joins the cast to act as an antagonist, playing a character whose name they only say is Amelia, who is described as “a powerful lawyer who keeps her personal and professional life completely separate.”

Goldsberry won a Tony Award for her portrayal of Angelica Schuyler in the hit musical “Hamilton.” However, sci-fi fans know her best as Quellcrist Falconer on Netflix’s “Altered Carbon.” She has also appeared on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

There is a minor character named Amelia Hopkins, a Midtown High School student, in the She-Hulk comics. However, Goldsberry is placed as the main star of the series along with Tatiana, so it must be important, either as an ally or as an enemy. They think about the possibility of Mallory Book, whose appearance in the series has already been speculated in the past. In the comics, Mallory worked with Jennifer on Goodman, Liever, Kurtzberg & Holliway.

She-Hulk is a legal comedy, of at least 8 episodes, that focuses on the heroine Jennifer Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany, a lawyer who has powers similar to those of her cousin, Bruce Banner / The Hulk. In the cast led by Maslany we also have Ginger Gonzaga, recently chosen to play the best friend of Walters. As announced on Disney Investor Day, Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as the Hulk and Tim Roth will reprise his character from “The Incredible Hulk,” The Abomination in She-Hulk.

The She-Hulk series is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao as the main screenwriter. Filming will begin in a matter of weeks, possibly opening on Disney + in 2022.

Via information | Deadline