The brand relies on a ‘family’ pilot to replace the man he fired

René Rast has been linked to Audi since 2012

In July he will do a test to prepare for the August Berlin races

Audi has signed René Rast as a substitute for Daniel Abt for the six Formula E races to be held in August in Berlin. The two-time DTM champion will return to the category he debuted in 2016, also for a substitution.

Audi has selected the German René Rast as a substitute for Daniel Abt for the remainder of the 2020 season. Recall that the brand fired Abt because he made a double run for him in a virtual race.

Now Audi gives Rast his seat, offering him the opportunity to test the e-tron FE06 in a test in July in preparation for his return to the category. We say ‘return’ because it will not be the first time that René will race in Formula E, since the German already debuted in 2016, when he had to replace António Félix da Costa – who then had a commitment to the DTM.

Audi has thought of values ​​such as loyalty, which stood out when it dismissed Abt, and resorts to a family pilot, since René has been linked to this brand since 2012.

Rast must prepare for a very intense season finale, with six races in nine days, the solution that Formula E has found to finish its championship in times of covid-19.

At least, the German will run at home in Berlin, the same location of his debut in the category. However, Formula E has already anticipated that each pair of races will use a different track configuration to make the action more exciting.

“With the test in early July and my experience in the simulator, I will try to prepare myself as best as possible when I arrive in Berlin. With six races in nine days, I will have many opportunities to learn fast“, has assured a Rast excited with this opportunity.

