René Rast, open to return to the DTM in 2022 after his time in Formula E

René Rast will not defend his DTM title in 2021 after making the decision to focus on his Formula E program as a factory driver for Audi. However, the Ingolstadt signature will not continue in the contest beyond the ‘Season Seven’, so the German rider will be ‘free’ again at the end of this season. In this situation, René Rast has left the door open upon his return to the DTM in 2022, although always with the support of Audi. In fact, Rast wants to remain part of the brand’s factory driver roster until the end of its career.

Rast has the possibility to compete in the DTM in 2022 in the interval that has been generated between the end of Audi’s project in Formula E and its landing in the WEC queen class in 2023 with an LMDh prototype. And the fact is that the option of competing in Le Mans with Audi is also very attractive for René: «Now I am focused on Formula E and what comes next will have to be discussed. I look long term with Audiso I hope to be a part of whatever show comes next, be it the LMDh category or whatever. Maybe the DTM again is another option».

Along these lines, the 34-year-old pilot has pointed out: «I need to see what comes next. The DTM is an option that I like, even when the vehicles are now slower than in previous years. They are no longer prototypes, so for a pilot it is somewhat less entertaining. With everything, the important thing was to maintain the DTM platform, keep your series of support and everything that surrounds the championship. It was important for me to keep the platform alive with any car, because the DTM is still very important in Europe. I do not rule out returning to the DTM one day, but we’ll see what happens».