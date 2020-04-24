In the next chapters of the soap opera ‘Fina Estampa’, René (Dalton Vigh) will suspect that the woman, Tereza Cristina (Christiane Torloni), is involved in the murder. This occurs after he finds a revolver and firing mark at the mansion. Only the villainous millionaire will appeal to a lie, cornered by the prosecution, without fully convincing the chef

The murder committed by Tereza Cristina (Christiane Torloni) in the soap opera “Fina Estampa” will cause distrust in her husband, René (Dalton Vigh). In the next chapters of the nine o’clock story aired for the first time in 2012, the millionaire pushes a blackmailer from the top of the stairs to get rid of his threats. However, then, the haunt of the deceased starts to alarm Patricia’s mother (Adriana Birolli). The TV columnist Daniel Castro anticipates this Friday (24th) and the scenes will start airing next week in Aguinaldo Silva’s newsletter.

‘Fine Print’: René finds gun inside the house

The chef becomes suspicious of the woman for two reasons. First, find a revolver in the middle of Tereza’s belongings. Then you notice a bullet hole in the wall. Cornered and fearing being discovered, Griselda’s rival (Lilia Cabral), the new millionaire in history, starts to panic. By now, the candidate for José Antenor’s mother-in-law (Caio Castro) will have gotten rid of the mobster’s body by bribing a security guard.

Tereza is accused by René, in the soap opera, when she finds a gun

Upon finding the gun, René practically rubs the revolver in the woman’s face, still in bed when she wakes up, implying that she discovered Tereza’s guilt in the murder of the bandit. Surprised, Patrícia’s mother, whom she will slap during an argument, asks: “Get this dangerous thing out of our bed”. But the chef is willing to clean up the story. “Don’t you recognize it? Do you know what I found out? There’s a bullet missing. Coincidentally there is a hole in the wall that could only have been made with a bullet. The funny thing is that that hole wasn’t there last night. And the only person who spent all this time here, it was you “, accuses.

‘Fina Estampa’: Tereza doesn’t convince René by lying

The millionaire does not seem to feel the blow and confronts her husband. “Yes, so what?”, He asks. And Patrícia’s father is still willing to put the drips on the Is. “Do you want me to call the criminalistics institute to confirm that the bullet stuck in the wall came out of that weapon?”, He replies. Crô’s boss (Marcelo Serrado) appeals to a lie and says that when he took the revolver, the gun went off at random, leaving René not entirely convinced.

‘Amor de Mãe’ may return to air only in August

With recordings interrupted since mid-March, the plot of nine was suspended on the 21st of last month. Globo is studying the possibility of recording the story again in three months. “Amor de Mãe” would return to the air in August only to be able to have a considerable front of chapters.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’