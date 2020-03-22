René Pérez joined Tini Stoessel to his live broadcast but did not know who he was: “Your name is …?”

Former Calle 13 leader René Pérez joined Argentine singer Tini Stoessel on his Instagram Live. He, unaware that she was a colleague and ignoring her world fame, spoke to her as if she were just another fanatic and asked her where she was from, and what she was doing. Tini never told him who he was. After the conversation, the musician began to follow her.

The Puerto Rican recently released “René” an autobiographical song that reviews the hardest moments of his life and that is already a success. That is why he decided to make a live broadcast from his Instagram account and urged his followers to participate in talks with him. In a moment of the direct Tini Stoessel joined their broadcast. Many believed that it was going to be a duet among the artists, but it was not.

It’s just that the Latin musician didn’t even know who Tini was. That is why the Argentine singer took the opportunity to express her appreciation to the Puerto Rican artist without revealing that she is one of the most listened to singers of the moment.

“This is very funny, my name is Tini, I don’t know if you know me. But I live in Argentina and you are very crack. The last song you released was really cool. I listened to it a lot. Congratulations”Began Sebastián Yatra’s girlfriend. “Is your name Tini?”, Start René. “Yes, Martina. They call me Tini and I’m from Argentina,” responds the singer, lying on the couch in her house.

“Do you sing? What kind of music?Resident asked him, provoking comments from fans who could not believe the situation they were witnessing on the social network. “A little bit of everything,” Tini replies.

Later, the interpreter of “Fresa” spoke about her family quarantine in Buenos Aires, her hometown, and Resident took the opportunity to give a message about the importance of respecting social isolation. “This is very important, stay at home, because people start to go out because of any stupidity. If you have a need, you bastard, come out, if not “, closed the singer. “The best medicine is to stay home“Added Tini.

Social isolation is being respected in many countries to curb the spread of coronavirus. For this reason, renowned artists in the world of music, from Chris Martin from Coldplay to Alejando Sanz, maintain contact with their audience from social networks. Live broadcasts have become the best way to accompany in a pandemic season.