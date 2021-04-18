René Higuita asks to change the name of Copa América as a tribute to Maradona

04/18/2021

Former Colombian goalkeeper René Higuita has always been a person who has never avoided controversy, but has always shown a great heart with others. On Saturday, the mythical goalkeeper decided to go out to make an order to CONMEBOL so that they would remember one of his great friends in football.

Higuita asked that the Copa América be named after Diego Armando Maradona, the Argentine idol who died on November 25.

The former Atlético Nacional player saw this summer’s event as a great opportunity to pay tribute to one of the great soccer players of all time.

“We are ready to receive the best South American teams. The Copa América that Colombia and Argentina are going to do is approaching, how rich. This (must be a) tribute to Diego Armando Maradona, Copa América Diego Armando Maradona & rdquor ;, expressed Higuita in a video uploaded to his social networks.

“I propose a dream to you: Copa América Diego Armando Maradona” ✍️René Higuita @higuitarene pic.twitter.com/BU5alE0mUl – VarskySports (@VarskySports) April 17, 2021

TRADE PROBLEMS

It had been speculated that one of the great obstacles to overcome would be the commercial since this happened in Argentina with the domestic league. The League Cup was called the Diego Armando Maradona Cup days after the star’s death.

This name could not continue to be due to commercial issues between the league and the attorney for the rights of the former player, Matías Morla.

In an interview with Jorge Rial for the América TV program TV Nostra, Morla denied that the League Cup has ceased to be called “Diego Maradona Cup & rdquor; by a legal action promoted by him, owner of the registry of the name of the Argentine idol.

In the case of CONMEBOL and the Copa América, there may be a possibility.