René Cardona III, director of Mexican classics such as Terror Vacations, passed away

This afternoon the unfortunate death of René Cardona III, a mythical Mexican director who gave shape and meaning to several of the most endearing films of national cinema, remembered by many generations past and present, was reported through social networks. The Secretariat of Culture of Mexico City and the journalist Jesús Martín Mendoza confirmed the incident, mentioning that Cardona had died of a heart attack. Without a doubt, it is a huge loss for Mexican seventh art, because thanks to Cardona’s vision, the country’s industry boasts unmissable jewels that have managed to last for decades.

We recommend: Terror Holidays, by René Cardona III, what did the critics say about this classic?

We regret the passing of the director, screenwriter, actor and producer René Cardona III. We send our condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/iGJjkjpKmd – Secretariat of Culture of Mexico City (@CulturaCiudadMx) May 17, 2021

René Cardona III, born into the prominent Cardona family, dedicated entirely to the entertainment industry, died in Tijuana, Baja California, and his death was reported to the media by relatives. Son of René Cardona Jr. and grandson of René Cardona, both prodigies of Mexican cinema, René followed in the footsteps of his ancestors thanks to early film lessons and a constant approach to the medium, which allowed him to become familiar from a very young age with the industry that would represent his life completely.

Horror fanatic and enthusiast of the International Festival of Fantastic and Morbid Horror Film, Cardona III contributed to Mexican cinema with cult films that are often referenced in the present tense. Among the most outstanding works of the filmmaker we find Fangs, the werewolf (1993), Scream of terror (1991), The Ripper (1991), The Angels of Death (nineteen ninety five), The theater killer (nineteen ninety six), The Raven (1998), The profit (1999), Death in Linares (1998), Lie (2004) and more. But what is probably his most remembered film is called Terror Holidays, starring Pedro Fernández and Gabriela Hassel, a complete milestone in Mexican horror cinema that is still a source of comments and nightmares. How to forget the doll.

Continue reading: Terror Vacation, a Mexican horror classic, will have a remake

Social networks are already mourning the death of René Cardona III and sending messages of condolence to family and friends. During his last years, the third of the Cardona had dedicated his time to supporting new directors and screenwriters with a future in the industry, always looking to give national talents an opportunity. René’s work has had a powerful influence on Mexican terror, a genre not so widely practiced in the national territory but with a handful of unforgettable artists he has been able to find a respectable place in the industry.

René Cardona III died this morning in Tijuana Baja California. Reports from his family and friends report a possible heart attack as the cause of his death. A legend of Mexican cinema is leaving. Rest in Peace René Cardona III. – Jesús Martín Mendoza (@JesusMartinMx) May 17, 2021

But René Cardona III’s films did not focus only on horror, we also had some very different ones like Keiko in Danger, Cat for Hare, Seven million, Seraph: The Movie, The Accordion Key and many more. The work of the third Cardona will be remembered forever as a fundamental part of cinema made in Mexico, framed with special delicacy on a genre that has enchanted audiences for so long and that with Terror Vacations leaves its mark on the national industry.

You may also be interested in: The best Mexican horror movies of all time