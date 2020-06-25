Renders reveal the possible design of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, the new folding phone from the firm that will be presented in August.

Samsung launched last year the Samsung Galaxy Fold, his first foldable phone that was followed by Galaxy Z Flip, the folding shell type of the company that came to the market last February and that on Explica.co we have already tried. The technology giant continues to work on the future arrival of new flexible phones, and is launching the Galaxy Fold 2, a device that has now been known possible design thanks to new renders.

They were previously offered some details about the sequel to the Galaxy Fold, which will be cheaper and will have better specifications and features. It was even announced that it will be officially presented in August along with the new series Galaxy note. This time it has been the well-known Ice Universe filter that has shared on Weibo some new renders of the future Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 that reveal its possible design. A smartphone that would come with a hole on the screen for the front camera and improved screens.

In the two shared renders, which you can see above and below these lines, the possible design of the new folding phone of the South Korean company is perfectly appreciated. A device that, according to rumors, will have a 7.7 inch flexible screenThus offering a larger panel compared to the original Fold (which has a 7.3-inch screen and a notch in the corner), and a design with a hole in the screen that houses the camera for selfies. In the images you can also see that the new version of the flexible device of the technological giant will have a higher screen-to-body ratio.

Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

Rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 would also boast a screen resolution of 168 x 2213 pixels and an aspect ratio of 11.8: 9, in addition to a refresh rate up to 120Hz. On the other hand, it is speculated that the largest cover screen of the Fold 2 is 6.23-inch with slimmer bezels -while the original model had a 4.6-inch exterior screen- and with a traditional 60Hz refresh rate. As with the internal display, this exterior panel would also have a perforated design.

Among other details, rumors suggest that the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will arrive with a processor. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, which has yet to be announced, along with 12GB of RAM and storage options of 256 and 512GB. In addition, it is also rumored that the battery will be 4,365 mAh. As for the cameras, the leaks point to the Samsung folding phone will sport a configuration of triple rear camera consisting of 64-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel lenses. By cons, it is also speculated that the device will not come with S-Pen and that it will only have two editions of different colors available: Martian Green and Astro Blue.

