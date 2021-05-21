renders and supposed specifications of Google’s smartphone

After getting to know renders and a handful of the apparent specs of the Pixel 6 Pro, it’s the turn of the smallest variant. Leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) released images that would represent the aesthetics of the Pixel 6, along with some of its purported features.

The “younger brother” of Google’s new range of smartphones would present the same design as its larger counterpart, but with logical technical differences. The Pixel 6 would incorporate a 6.4 inch screen, and it would not be curved like the Pixel 6 Pro. In this case, the Californian firm would opt for a flat panel.

As published by 91Mobiles, the approximate measurements of the smartphone would be 158.6 millimeters high, 74.8 wide and 8.9 thick. As in the larger version, the thickness of the Pixel 6 would increase to 11.5 millimeters in the sector where the rear cameras are located.

Pixel 6: dual camera and in-display fingerprint sensor

Beyond the difference in size between the Pixel 6 variants, the design chosen for both would be identical. Renders from OnLeaks show that the Pro version would have thinner bezels, thanks to its 6.67 ”curved screen. The two models would arrive with an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

As was also seen in the John Prosser leak, the ordering of the rear cameras would be a common denominator in the new Google phones. In both cases the lenses, the LED flash and the microphone would take advantage of the entire width of the device.

Hemmerstoffer’s images would confirm that the Pixel 6 would have two cameras and not three like the Pro. Anyway, the data regarding the sensors is still very vague. On the other hand, it would incorporate a single speaker located at the bottom and would be compatible with wireless charging.

Beyond the leaks, the most important specifications of the Pixel 6 remain unknown. Still no details about storage and RAM combinations, nor news about the processor. This family of smartphones would be the first with a chip developed by Google, although no one has given further clues on the subject.

Read this too …