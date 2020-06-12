The French firm will return to action on June 16 and 17

Ricciardo will get on R.S.18 the first day; Ocon will do it the next day

Renault will be in Austria in a few days and they have decided to prepare for the return to the circuits with two days of testing at the circuit where the campaign will start. Daniel Ricciardo will be behind the wheel of the R.S.18 of 2018 next Tuesday, June 16 and the next day, Wednesday, it will be Esteban Ocon’s turn.

The diamond team has given the surprise: despite the fact that they were not expected to test before the Austrian GP due to their delicate economic situation, today they have announced a double test for next week.

Renault will be in Austria in a few days and they have decided to prepare for the return to the circuits with two days of testing at the circuit where the campaign will start. Daniel Ricciardo will take the wheel of the 2018 RS18 on Tuesday June 16 and the next day, Wednesday, it will be Esteban Ocon’s turn.

“To it again! We will be back on track for the first time in over three months next week with a two-day test at the Red Bull Ring with the 2018 RS18. Daniel Ricciardo will drive on June 16 and Esteban Ocon , the 17 “, has shared Renault on its social networks.

In this way, Renault joins the list of teams that will test with a car from two years ago to prepare for the restart because the rules only allow two filming days with the current car, limited to 100 kilometers each day, during the season. Mercedes has already completed its test with the W09 and Ferrari will soon with its SF71-H. Renault will test next week with the 2018 car at Red Bull Ring.

The French team has decided to arrive in Austria early enough to test there for Ocon and Ricciardo to regain sensations before the start of the season. Next week Carlos Sainz will also test, but it will be with a Carlin Formula 3. It is a test authorized by McLaren, a team that does not plan to organize a test with its Formula 1, but does want Sainz and Norris to do a few kilometers to be 100% in Austria.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard