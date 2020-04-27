Zoe will no longer be the French brand’s only big bet on the electric market. The SUV will be based on the Renault Morphoz concept

Renault is one of the brands that most bet on all-electric cars – so much so that it simply ignores hybrid cars. But, over time, Zoe has been the French brand’s only major commercial bet in this segment. Now the situation is going to change. According to the English magazine Auto Express, within 18 months a new car with good commercial potential will keep Zoe company. It is an SUV based on the Morphoz concept.

Renault’s new electric SUV will be the production version of the Morphoz concept.

According to Auto Express, Renault Group’s head of design, Laurens van den Acker, said: “I hope we can make it look more like a Morphoz. O [conceito] Morphoz was an interesting exercise, because I wanted to make sure that our electric cars had a lot of personality, even if they didn’t have the usual features or elements that a traditional car has, like a large grille; the traditional elements that you encounter in a vehicle ”.

The car uses the new CMF-EV electric car platform from the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

With this information, the magazine published a projection of the Renault SUV. As it is an electric car, Renault must give up a false grille at the front. The idea is to get the air through where it really needs to improve aerodynamics. The rear also has an aerodynamic design and follows the trend of a shiny strip that crosses the entire trunk lid. The Renault group is expected to launch two new electric vehicles by the end of 2021. One of them is expected to be a production version of the Dacia Spring concept. The other will be the production version of Morphoz and will use the new CMF-EV electric car platform from the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, first seen in the Nissan Ariya concept, presented at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.

