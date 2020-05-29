These are difficult times for the economy in general and for the automobile industry in particular. After the official announcement yesterday of the closure of Nissan in Barcelona, ​​within the framework of a global restructuring, today was the turn of Renault. The French company has announced a savings plan for the next three years with which it intends reduce 2,000 million euros in expenses fixed, affecting 4,600 jobs in France and around another 10,000 in the rest of the world.

The French manufacturer’s cut plan will last for the next 3 years and contemplates a reduction of 4,600 jobs in France, almost 10 percent of the workforce in the country, and more than 10,000 in the rest of the world. In total, it will do without some 15,000 jobs, around 9% of its global staff.

Taking advantage of the synergies of the alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi, Renault will cut 800 million euros in engineering costs; will save 650 million optimizing factories and processes; and will reduce other general expenses by 700 million euros. The difficulties encountered by the Group, which recently had to request a € 5 billion loan from the French State, the current crisis in the automobile industry and the large investments linked to the ecological transition, have accelerated the company’s restructuring.

Renault will reorganize factories in France and will reduce your annual production capacity global to 3.3 million vehicles in 2024. Almost a fifth of its production compared to 4 million vehicles last 2019. This will lead, among other things, to suspend the capacity increases that had been planned in factories in Morocco and Romania .

In France the phasing out of assembling cars in Flins, where the Renault Zoe and Nissan Micra are currently manufactured. The production of electric cars will be transferred to Douai, in the north of France, which Renault intends to turn into a “center of excellence” for electric vehicles. The Flins factory near Paris would end up focusing on recycling activities (circular economy), according to the French company.

Within the alliance component diversity will be reduced and standardization will increase, that is, more parts will be shared among the models of the three brands. This will also affect engineering centers in France and abroad, increasing subcontracting, optimizing resources in R&D centers and promoting greater use of digital resources and 4.0 tools.

The company will also carry out a reorientation of activities and reallocation of resources. In China it will stop selling private cars under the Renault brand, transferring to Dongfeng the participation that the French group had in the joint venture Dongfeng Renault Automotive Company Ltd (DRAC).

How will it affect the Spanish factories of Renault?

This great plan of cuts and reorganization, encompassed within the framework of the reinforcement of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, does not seem to have such drastic consequences in Spain as it has happened in the case of Nissan – which will mean the dismissal of 2,800 direct employees and endangers around 20,000 indirect-.

However, that is not sufficient reason to be calm, since the company has announced a “Study of the rationalization of the manufacture of gearboxes” worldwide, which could affect the Seville factory, dedicated to the production of gearboxes. Nearly 1 million gearboxes are manufactured at the Andalusian plant each year.

Although there are no measures that directly target Spanish factories, at this time be cautious. Renault has called its shareholders on June 19, where more measures related to increasing competitiveness and cutting costs are expected to be announced.

Renault Spain in figures: 477,000 cars and 1.3 million engines are manufactured in our country

The subsidiary of Renault Spain is one of the most important of the company outside France, if not the most. Renault currently employs 13,000 people in our country, of which around 10,000 are in four factories: two body and assembly factories in Valladolid and Palencia; one of engines in Valladolid; and one of gearboxes in Seville.

Spain has a great weight within the Renault Group.

The annual production of Renault in Spain in 2019 it was 477,128 cars, 1,342,871 engines and 996,060 gearboxes. Spanish production has great weight within the group: in our country (2019 data) 12.6% of all vehicles in the group were produced worldwide; 29.8% of the gearboxes; and 38.4% of the engines.

The Valladolid factory produces the Capture (including its plug-in hybrid version) and is also a supplier of parts and components to 17 Renault-Nissan Alliance factories worldwide. In Palencia the range is produced Mégane and Kadjar.

The Valladolid engine plant supplies propellants to 20 other factories around the world for the Renault, Nissan, Dacia, Samsung and Daimler brands. The Seville plant, meanwhile, exports 88% of production to 30 other customer factories spread over four continents.

