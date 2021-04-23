Renault will certify the parts of its vehicles with blockchain technology in Spain

On April 21, 2021, the Renault Group announced the implementation of the XCEED blockchain solution in one of its car factories in Palencia, Spain, to certify the components of its vehicles.

The The company’s objective when implementing XCEED is to track, almost in real time, all the thousands of parts that make up each of its vehicles. XCEED was successfully tested at one of its plants in Douai, France, so it will now be put into operation at the Palencia plant, Spain and the Bursa plant in Turkey.

XCEED streamlines the traceability of parts and the response to any problem

XCEED was developed by the Renault Group, Faurecia, Knauf Industries, Simoldes and Coşkunöz, in partnership with IBM to improve the response capacity of the European automotive industry, in the face of new market regulations that came into effect in September 2020.

Learn with IBM

Dirk Wollschläger, IBM’s Industry General Manager, explained that thanks to the traceability benefits offered by the blockchain technology implemented in the XCEED platform will be able to offer the automotive industry new commercial solutions that help drive its growth while generating greater trust in the blockchain.

“XCEED is our first initiative in the automotive industry that aims to address compliance traceability of components at scale, leveraging the value and benefits of blockchain.”

For his part, Eric Jacquot, director of integral quality of the Faurecia group, was enthusiastic about the advantages that blockchain offers to promote the development of the automotive industry. He stressed that he is attracted to speed it offers when it comes to “tracking and solving problems”. So, is convinced that blockchain will revolutionize the industry in the coming years.

Spain’s automotive industry bets on cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies have traced a successful path after overcoming multiple obstacles due to bad publicity with which they are still struggling. However, the support of renowned entrepreneurs such as Elon Musk or Michael Saylor helped achieve an adoption that continues to grow every day.

Read more

Blockchain cars

After Tesla’s announcement about the acceptance of bitcoin as a means of payment for the purchase of its cars, cryptocurrencies attracted the interest of large companies and car dealers. those who don’t like the idea of ​​falling behind the competition.

Due to this, on April 20, an official Toyota and Lexus dealer, called Nimo Gordillo, announced the implementation of a new payment gateway within their systems to allow their customers to buy cars using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) or Litecoin (LTC) initially.

So possibly cryptocurrencies have come to stay in the automotive industry or at least to revolutionize its obsolete payment systems that are left with a high percentage of transactions.

The post Renault will certify the parts of its vehicles with blockchain technology in Spain was seen for the first time in BeInCrypto.