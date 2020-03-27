Cyril Abiteboul lowers the expectations of the diamond brand

The Frenchman is satisfied with the technical regulation of 2022

Cyril Abiteboul, Renault’s team boss, has recognized that the diamond brand has to make a leap in quality without excuses in the 2022 season. With the new regulation, the Frenchman hopes that the team can fight for podiums regularly.

Abiteboul has commented that Renault can no longer hide with the entry into force of the new regulations. Since his return to Formula 1 in 2016, the Enstone team has promised victories for 2020 but the potential today is not enough for it.

The Renault team leader is now appealing to more realistic goals. Fighting for podiums yes, but discard the wins for now. Abiteboul’s words also hint that the diamond brand’s commitment to the Great Circus goes beyond 2021.

“Of course, we cannot hide forever. The expectation has to be realistic and reasonable. But yes, in 2022 we cannot hide if we are not able to fight for podiums. We don’t expect to dominate, but the goal is to fight for podiums“, He stated in an interview with the magazine Autocar.

“What I really like about the 2022 regulation is that for the first time, we have made some rules to improve the show more than a show derived from rules, “he added.

Despite its compliance with the technical regulation, Abiteboul is against the 2021 budget ceiling. He thinks that it is a measure that damages the sport and that it comes from a bad management by Bernie Ecclestone.

“I think it’s a shame. But I also don’t see a better way to fix a system that was created in the last Concord Pact negotiations, which were not negotiations but bilateral agreements created by Bernie with a specific objective.”

“It has damaged sports a lot and the only thing left is to regulate financing. I don’t like it, but it’s a necessity. It is an arrangement that may be replaced by something in the future. ”

Abiteboul believes Liberty Media does a good job of attracting a new audience to Formula 1. However, he believes that the current owner of the premier class should improve the show on the track.

“We have to get away from the system where two always win. On the one hand, we are doing an excellent job with initiatives like Netflix and festivals in cities. But if we want to attract new audiences, you have to do a much more competitive sport“Abiteboul has expressed to finish.

