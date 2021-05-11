Renault wants to be the “cleanest” brand by 2030

JAIME HERNNDEZ

MADRID

Updated on Monday, 10 May 2021 – 17:51

The first cars to release the measure of limiting their speed to 180 km / h will be the Mgane E and the Kadjar of combustion.

The electrified range (E-Tech) of Renault, with the Clio, the Captur and the Mgane.De Meo “It cannot be that the benefit of the car is taken by others” ‘Renaulution’ Profitability above all

Renault will limit speed to 180 km / h in its new models and will do so from 2022. The first cars to release the measure will be the Mgane E (for electric) and, among the combustion engines, the Kadjar. This SUV will be manufactured in Spain and will also have electrified versions.

As it has been announced Luca de meo, CEO of Renault, who justified the decision that “30% of accidents are due to speed.” Besides, with the new help systems, the cars already adapt to the speed of the road. “We, as manufacturers, have to follow the rules”.

Nine out of 10 electrified cars

Renault prev launch from now to 2025 up to 24 new models. From them, 11 will be battery operated with a view to being the “cleanest” brand on the market in 2030, when nine out of 10 cars sold “will be electrified.” To achieve this, De Meo recalled that they will have the largest electrical factory in Europe in France.

They will also provide electricity through hydrogen thanks to the joint venture with the “world leader in hydrogen solutions, Plug Power. For now, hydrogen only reaches the vans and mixed with the electric battery.

Sustainable mobility

In parallel, they will create an ecosystem of sustainable and smart mobility in cities through Rpublique Software, a company in which they also participate Atos, Dassault Systmes, STMicroelectronics Y Thales, but it is open to new partners.

In addition, they will transform the Flins plant (France) into a circular economy hub. “We will renovate and recycle 120,000 vehicles a year, including electric vehicles and their batteries. And, in 2030, we will be the constructor with the highest percentage of recyclable materials in their cars,” he said. In this line, the Seville gearbox factory will be used to recondition the Renault Zoe that they stop using for car sharing.

All this, within the Renaulution Plan. This start in France, where to contribute “8,000 million additional euros to GDP.” But continue betting on its international presence, since half of its employees and two thirds of its production are distributed among 16 countries.

De Meo said he had no idea when he thinks the chip crisis will end. “It’s a very volatile situation.”

