Renault unveils its biggest industrial plan for Spain

The French company will assign two new vehicles to its plants in Valladolid and Palencia and is committed to creating 1,000 permanent jobs. Today, its world leadership has been received by King Felipe VI.



King Felipe VI received this morning (from left): Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault; Jean Dominique Senard, President of the Renault Group, Luca de Meo, its CEO, and Jos Vicente de los Mozos, Worldwide Industrial Director and General Director of Renault Espaa Casa de SM el Rey / EFE Motor. ‘Renaulution’ Spain, the Renault plan: 1,000 million, 1,000 jobs and five new models

Renault present today “the most ambitious industrial plan” that it has ever designed for its factories in Spain, where it produces cars and engines in Valladolid and Palencia, as well as gearboxes in Seville. “This is a plan that will promote the economic recovery of the country and strengthen the Spanish automotive industrial fabric,” they say from the company, which has already invested 750 million euros in its III Industrial Plan that lasted between 2017 and 2020 and allowed the creation of 2,000 permanent jobs. In the previous ones, they had been 500 and 600 million, respectively.

As for the new project, which will run between 2021 and 2024, it will involve the award of at least two new vehicles that will convert Spain in an assembly pole specialized in ‘plug-in’ hybrid vehicles, by joining those already made. It is an additional car to the successful Captur in Valladolid, and the new generation of the Kadjar that will be declined in three bodies, compensating for the future departure from the Mgane assembly lines. The first of these versions will begin to be produced in 2022. Likewise, Valladolid will receive a new family of engines and the Seville facilities, a gearbox for hybrid models. During the term of the agreement agreed by the company management and the unions at the end of February, the company undertakes to enter into a minimum of a thousand permanent contracts in exchange for greater flexibility.

The announcement will take place during the course of a visit of King Felipe VI to the Villamuriel de Cerrato plant (Palencia), to which he will go accompanied by the President of the Government, Pedro Snchez and Renault’s staff: Jean Dominique Senard, president of the Renault Group, Luca de Meo, its CEO, and Jos Vicente de los Mozos, worldwide Industrial Director and general director of Renault Spain. In addition, the president of the Junta de Castilla y Len, Alfonso Fernndez Maueco, is also expected to attend after he submitted to a motion of censure this Monday.

Nevertheless, Yesterday the Monarch already received the three senior executives of the French company, who informed him of their plans for Spain within the Renaulution strategy, which foresees prioritizing profitability over manufacturing volume. In it, our country will continue to play a preponderant role, as De Meo has repeated in recent months, who has highlighted the strength of the Spanish automobile industry and that the commitment of his group to France, where to concentrate the production of vehicles 100% electrical, it does not go “against his commitment to Spain”. In fact, last week the Council of Ministers approved granting the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabel la Catlica to the Italian executive, who between 2025 and 2020 was president of Seat.

The visit of the monarch and Sánchez to Palencia comes three weeks after they attended another to support the automobile industry, in this case to Seat. There, Herbert Diess, presented the company’s plans to electrify the production of vehicles in 2025, but they were not received by any member of the Catalan Generalitat.

