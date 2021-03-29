Renault trusts its Spanish factories to manufacture 5 new models

Renault is, along with Stellantis and Seat, one of the manufacturers that has opted the most for Spain. For many years it has been assembling engines, transmissions and models in its centers in Seville, Valladolid or Palencia. However, the economic instability that we have lived in for several years has not prevented the Gauls from continuing to trust in our good know-how and level of competitiveness. And we have the proof in your last announcement.

As we already know, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is not going through its best moment. The corruption of Carlos Ghosn and the Coronavirus almost took her ahead, but that will be behind us very soon. For this, the house of the rhombus has devised a new strategy and corporate image. And a good part of their plan will fall on Spain since they have released all the details of the Renaulution Plan Spain 2021-2024.

Renault agrees to transform 1,000 employment contracts into permanent contracts

A few days ago SM the King Felipe VI and the President of the Government, Pedro Sanchez they visited the technical center that the gala firm has in Palencia. Joining them were Jean Dominique Senard, president of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault Group and José Vicente de los Mozos, industrial director of Grupo Renault and president general manager of Renault Spain.

Following the document presented, the factories of Valladolid and Palencia will manufacture up to five new models. Two will be assigned to the first and three to the second. In addition, the engine factory they have in Valladolid will be in charge of manufacturing a new range of engines. For its part, the center they have in Seville, which is dedicated to the manufacture of transmissions, will receive the order to manufacture two new gearboxes.

For now it is unknown which models will have a Spanish passport. All we know is which market segments they will fall into. The three of Palencia belong to the C and D SUV segments. For their part, the two from Valladolid will be located in the B SUV and B + SUV segments. All, in addition, will have a common link, as they will enjoy the last E-TECH plug-in hybrid technology of the gala signature.

Another positive aspect of Renaulution Plan Spain 2021-2024 it has to do with jobs. As announced, up to a thousand workers will go from temporary to permanent. If everything goes according to plan, the first news should arrive in 2022, which is when the first model of this new industrial plan is expected to be launched on the market. The rest will arrive in a staggered manner until 2024 so there is still much to be known.

Source – Renault