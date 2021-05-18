Renault Trafic Combi and Spaceclass: five-star shuttle

We have been talking about the disappearance of the minivan segment, mortally wounded by the arrival of the SUVs. The global market, not just European, has opted for SUV silhouettes, more daring, dynamic and raised. Gone is the obsession with family models, which for a time were the most desired and considered a symbol of a good social position. However the commercial vehicle sector has managed to pick up the glove to meet the habitability and space needs of large families. An example of this is the Renault Trafic, which, being a vehicle of professional essence, as a transport of people, has also been the choice of many households of several members.

This van, updated in the language of the diamond signature, starts from a more elegant and technological interior. Evolution that shows both its combi version, designed to act as a VTC or Shuttle, and the SpaceClass variant, with more equipment and premium quality details. For those who want to go a step further, Renault offers buyers the optional pack “Business Premium”, with leather upholstery and details that will make it pass for a real living room. On the other hand, if you are looking for a versatile van, with which to escape on your adventures, you can opt for the Evasion pack, which adapts the lower bench to become a bed up to 1.90 meters long.

A few days ago we were talking about the new Renault Express, with just a few retouching and a more robust image. The Trafic Combi and SpaceClass, on the other hand, has evolved significantly with larger radius rims, trims that highlight its elegance and side protections that complement its look. Improvements that also carry over to the interior, especially those SpaceClass units that have the Meteor Gray dashboard.

Regarding the dimensions, we continue with two available lengths, so we have a boot volume of 1 cubic meter at 6 m³. The first of them is with the L1 configuration and rows 2 and 3 present, the second would be achieved in the body L2 without rows 2 and 3. So, we can count on a shuttle capable of transport 9 people or act as a versatile and functional cargo model.