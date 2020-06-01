Renault’s move is part of a € 2 billion cut plan over 3 years.

..- French carmaker Renault, in severe financial difficulties and weakened by the crisis of the new coronavirus, announced the abolition of 15,000 jobs worldwide.

The move is part of a € 2 billion (about $ 2.2 billion) cut plan over three years.

“This project is vital,” said the general director, Clotilde Delbos, quoted in a statement. The deletions represent 8% of the manufacturer’s personnel worldwide.

France will also be affected, with the elimination of 4,600 jobs out of the 48,000 it has in the country.

The layoffs will not be direct but through non-replaced pensions and “reconversion measures, internal mobility and voluntary departures,” said Renault.

The group has global production overcapacities and in February announced its first losses in 10 years.

The coronavirus crisis gave another blow to the automobile market, which was already in crisis. In April sales fell 76.3% due to the closing of dealerships in many countries.

New strategy

In this context, Renault and its allies, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, decided on Wednesday a change of strategy to privilege profitability over the race to produce more and more that the former president of the group, Carlos Ghosn, had launched.

The goal is now to jointly produce about half of the models from the three companies by 2025.

Nissan will reduce its global production capacity by 20% in the next three years and will close a plant in Spain.

In the case of Renault, the Flins plant (near Paris), with 2,600 workers, will stop producing cars in 2024 and will convert to recycling parts.

Altogether, Renault will only close one of its 14 factories in France, the company confirmed on Friday.

In the rest of the world, the company that markets five brands announced the “suspension of projects to increase capacities planned in Morocco and Romania.”

Renault also studies “the adaptation of production capacities in Russia and the rationalization of the manufacture of gearboxes in the world”.

Global production capacity should go from 4 million vehicles today to about 3.3 million.

The cut is very important: 650 million euros (722 million dollars) less annually in fixed costs, 800 million (889 million dollars) less in engineering and 700 million (777 million dollars) in savings in general expenses, among others .

In total, the reduction represents 2,150 million euros ($ 2.39 billion) per year less in fixed costs when the plan ends.

Now it remains to be seen the reaction of the French State, the main shareholder of the group, with 15% of the capital.

On Tuesday, after press rumors of the closure of plants in France, the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, demanded “guarantees” for the future of employees.

Macron pressured Renault warning that the state will not guarantee a loan of 5 billion euros ($ 5.56 billion) before negotiations with the company scheduled for next week.

France announced this week aid of some 8,000 million euros ($ 8.9 billion) to the country’s automobile sector.

Coinciding with the announcement of the plan by Renault, one of its European rivals, the German Volkswagen announced an investment of 2 billion euros ($ 2.2 billion) to develop electric cars in China, the world’s leading automobile market.

