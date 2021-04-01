Renault stops sale of Renault Talisman

Renault has decided to say goodbye early to what it aspired to be one of its most representative models. We talk about the Renault Talisman, its sedan segment D, which will disappear in the coming weeks from the French manufacturer’s range offer after its production has been permanently stopped.

The Renault Talisman hit the market at the end of 2016 with the firm intention of replacing the all-powerful Renault Laguna, one of the bastions of the signature of the rhombus. However, despite its more luxurious, advanced and elegant positioning, sales of the French model never came to fruition, at least not at the level that Renault expected. Just five years later, the Renault Talisman seems destined to disappear in a few weeks.

Sales of the Talisman never reached the expectations that Renault had set in this sedan, much more advanced and complex than the Laguna ever was. Available in sedan and family versions, the Renault Talisman never exceeded 37,000 units shipped in a single year, poor figures for the supposed rival of models of the size of the Volkswagen Passat or the Ford Mondeo.

Renault Talisman 2020 1

The Renault Talisman says goodbye but will it return?

Yes, the Renault Talisman says goodbyeIn the same way that it seems that the Renault Espace will also do it, but … is its return planned at some point? Everything points to not: the boom – it seems that unstoppable – of the SUV is stripping the authority that in other times had segments such as the generalist sedans, so that the arrival of a successor to the Talisman seems, to say the least, difficult.

The Renault Talisman even received an updatelast year at this time when its exterior appearance was improved with a new front, new optics with LED matrix technology and new rear lights, as well as a better-finished interior, with more luxurious linings and a higher-end technological load.

And if that was not enough, received new mechanical options both diesel and gasoline, although it is true that he never got to mount microhybrid mechanics, the kind that are so fashionable today. The arrival of the coronavirus pandemic ended, unfortunately, finishing it off.

To this day the Renault Talisman It continues to appear within the model offering on the Renault website, but it is no longer possible to place new orders from the factory as the production of the model has already been terminated. Yes, it is still possible to purchase already manufactured units, a maneuver that can be used by a potential client to get now a well-equipped and well-built saloon at a very interesting price.