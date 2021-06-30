Renault steps on the accelerator with electric cars: these are the keys

Car manufacturers are undergoing a major transformation process with the arrival of the electric car. And Renault is no exception to this. The French brand has deepened this Tuesday on what your strategy will be like now that electric cars start to make their way. And, to begin with, it has announced that it will invest 10 billion euros in the next five years to successfully cope with this changing period.

Renault hopes that 65% of its catalog will be electric cars from 2025. A figure that they want to raise to 90% by 2030. To achieve this, they will launch ten models over the next nine years, seven of which will have the Renault brand – while the other three will belong to Dacia and Alpine.

Among those future models meet the MeganE, the electric version of the iconic Megane; the electric Renault 5; and a new vehicle known internally as “4ever” likely to correspond to a modern, electric version of the iconic Renault 4. The Alpine brand will also launch a series of high-performance electric vehicles from 2024.

These vehicles will be assembled on the CMF-EV platforms (for segments C and D) and CMF-BEV (for segment B). The latter, according to the company, “will reduce the cost by 33% compared to the current generation of ZOE” and will allow the creation of vehicles with up to 400 km of autonomy (WLTP). The brand, in fact, placed a lot of emphasis on the importance of lowering the prices of electric cars, for which the CMF-BEV platform will be key.

Renault wants to lower the costs of batteries and motors of its cars

2019 – Nouvelle Renault ZOE

Renault has announced a partnership with the French company Whylot to produce axial flow electric motors, which could reach the market from 2025. An alliance that joins others such as those closed with Verkor, Envision AESC, ST Micro-Electronics or LG Chem, which will supply components to the French company.

Envision AESC will build a gigafactory in Douai with which it will supply batteries to the French group for, for example, the Renault 5. In 2024, this will have a capacity of 9 GWh, but they expect to raise this figure to 24 GWh in 2030. This gigafactory will You will find near Renault ElectriCity, a legal entity that groups three factories located in the north of France: Douai, Maubeuge and Ruitz.

Verkor, startup in which they have invested, also will build a gigafactory of high-performance batteries in France from 2026. The two partners will also develop a high-performance battery for Group Renault electric vehicles in the C-segment and above, including Alpine models.

The French brand also hopes to cut battery costs significantly. Specifically, it has announced that it expects to lower the cost of kW below $ 100 before 2025 and below $ 80 before 2030.

