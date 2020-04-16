Renault resumes today the production of engines and gearboxes

Seat studies a progressive return, starting with a third of its employees

Renault resumed activity on Thursday at its factories in Valladolid and Seville, in the production of engines and gearboxes respectively. The bulk of the industry is considering April 27 as the target date to return to work, although it plans to do so progressively and abiding by new health protocols to reduce the risk of contagion.

The Spanish factories have been closed for a month due to the Covid-19 health crisis, but the end of total confinement implies a window of opportunity to recover a minimum normality. And that is what will happen in the coming days, after this weekend the main associations in the sector agreed with CCOO and UGT on a prevention protocol.

The first brand to move tab has been Renault, which today has resumed the production of engines and gearboxes in Valladolid and Seville to meet foreign demand. It has done so after yesterday the machinery was adapted and a training day was given to workers. The assembly factories in Valladolid and Palencia do not yet have a reopening date.

The rest of manufacturers work with the horizon of April 27, although it would be open to postpone its decision if the situation requires it, according to the Efe news agency. This group includes Seat Martorell, Ford Almussafes, Volkswagen Navarra, Mercedes Vitoria, Nissan Zona Franca and Ávila, and the PSA Group, with plants in Madrid, Zaragoza and Vigo.

Seat wants to get going in late April, although right now “the date is not closed.” It would do it in three phases. It would start with a third of its production, with a single work shift per line. In a second phase it would go to 66% of production and in the third phase it would regain full activity, with the three shifts in operation.

Ford has also made no official announcement about its Almussafes center, which has 7,000 people on its staff. He points out that it will not be before April 27 and that he monitors the crisis daily to make the best decision when the time comes. The PSA Group has also made no announcements, such as Nissan and Mercedes-Benz.

Who has closed a date is Iveco, which has set itself the target of May 4 to open its plants in Madrid and Valladolid.

The Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers said yesterday that all Spanish factories would be operational in early May, with May 4 as the most conservative date. The decision belongs to the brands, which must also assess the effects on the supply chain.

