Renault sport is renamed alpine cars

The changes as a result of Renault’s strategy that is based on four pillars and which in turn is part of the restructuring of the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance continue their path and the most recent has to do with the sports division of the French brand: Since May 1, what was known as Renault Sport Cars was renamed Alpine Cars.

This means that, as rumored, from now on sporty versions of Renault models would ditch the RS surname in favor of Alpine, and in line with the plans announced for this brand, in the near future they would also become electric vehicles.

At an organizational level within the brand there are no drastic changes either, as it only means that now they will not work for Renault Sport but for Alpine Cars. Likewise, the entire service will continue to be offered to RS models through the existing network in Europe.

Regarding this change, Laurent Rossi, the CEO of Alpine, commented that “as part of the reorganization of the Renault Group by brands, it is It is essential that the different parts that make up the business unit bear the Alpine name and embody the values ​​and ambitions of the brand. Alpine aims to be a premium sports brand at the forefront of innovation and technology. “