The global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic is causing serious problems in the world economy and Formula 1 teams are not escaping this situation. For this reason, Renault Sport announced the measures it will take to protect the company and its employees.

For the personnel who are in Viry-Châtillon, Renault Sport Racing has decided to use a part-time schedule starting on April 6 for a provisional period of 12 weeks. This time can be reduced or extended depending on the development of the situation. The decision was made in consultation with employee representatives and was backed by a solidarity agreement aimed at protecting the company and its employees. For activities not covered by the FIA ​​recess (Formula E and Customer Racing), work will resume depending on the health conditions and needs of the company.

For Enstone, Renault Sport Racing has decided to apply retrospectively for the Job Retention Plan established by the British government. Beginning April 1, the vast majority of Enstone staff will be fully closed (licensed) until May 31. This will be reviewed depending on the development of the situation. It was also agreed to recharge the amount assigned by the government to guarantee a minimum of 80% of the real salary for all team members. The salaries of active personnel, including management, will be reduced in the same proportions.

Regarding this situation, Cyril Abiteboul, CEO of Renault Sport Racing, expressed: “The very difficult human and health circumstances that we are experiencing and the strict blockade in France and England, as well as in most of the countries organizing the Grand Prix, They still don’t allow us to measure the impact on our sport. Therefore, we must use all available measures to overcome this prolonged period of uncertainty and inactivity to the best of our ability, while protecting all the equipment we have built in the last four years, “said the French manager.

Renault Sport Racing decided to start the early closure of its headquarters in Viry-Châtillon and Enstone, abiding by the mandatory FIA recess. This period began on March 30.

